Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $24,169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 102,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.99 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

