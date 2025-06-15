Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,144.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after buying an additional 194,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE ECL opened at $263.81 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $220.96 and a one year high of $273.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

