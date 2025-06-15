Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,301 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

