Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 142,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 394,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LSB Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 21,016.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU opened at $8.23 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $591.56 million, a PE ratio of -39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LXU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

