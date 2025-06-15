Krilogy Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,091 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Incyte Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 250.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

