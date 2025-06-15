Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Director Acquires $1,075,780.44 in Stock

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 79,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,075,780.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,366,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,898,808.24. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William Wallace Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, William Wallace Mcmullen bought 93,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,115.00.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, William Wallace Mcmullen bought 72,411 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,478.11.
Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance
MNR opened at $14.66 on Friday. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64.
Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 197.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Mach Natural Resources Company Profile
Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.
