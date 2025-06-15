Krilogy Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,542 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $49,744.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,761,747.26. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,443.52. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

