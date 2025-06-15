Insider Selling: Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Chairman Sells $1,999,200.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fluor Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $48.21 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Fluor by 800.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

