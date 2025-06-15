Michael P. Plant Sells 69,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,499. The trade was a 25.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BATRK opened at $42.51 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after buying an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 105.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,938,000 after buying an additional 693,351 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 618,887 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $15,794,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 24.3% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

