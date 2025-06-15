Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Sells $1,253,944.60 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Magdalena Yesil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,215,603.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 180,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 314,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

