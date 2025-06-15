Insider Selling: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Sells $1,494,954.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Ethan Ngo sold 64,998 shares of BKV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,494,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,525. This represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ethan Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Ethan Ngo sold 23,752 shares of BKV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $522,781.52.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ethan Ngo sold 19,582 shares of BKV stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $430,999.82.

On Friday, May 2nd, Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of BKV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $400,189.49.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of BKV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $435,290.03.

BKV Price Performance

NYSE BKV opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. BKV Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Institutional Trading of BKV

BKV ( NYSE:BKV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKV. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $7,728,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

