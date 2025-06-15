Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 37,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $459.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.91.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

