Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Moderna Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 151,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 87,062 call options.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Moderna Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $139.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.