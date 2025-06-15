Occidental Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 101,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 61,514 call options.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.7%

OXY opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 116,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $7,516,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

