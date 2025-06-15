Traders Purchase Large Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 9,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average volume of 5,083 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.91. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,514.16. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,084,589 shares in the company, valued at $14,284,037.13. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,310 shares of company stock worth $1,398,031. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.