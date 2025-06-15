Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $174.80 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.17.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

