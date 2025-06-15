Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 614,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,136% compared to the typical volume of 49,761 call options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

