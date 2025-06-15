Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

