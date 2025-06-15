Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

