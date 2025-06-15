Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after buying an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $689,272,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.8%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $501.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.95 and its 200 day moving average is $514.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

