Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $84.67 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.