The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,446.67 ($46.80).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,262 ($17.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00. The firm has a market cap of £12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($13.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349 ($18.32). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,256.49.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 20.80 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.87%. Research analysts predict that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

