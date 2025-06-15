Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 300 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $727.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.50. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $732.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

