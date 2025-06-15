Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $18,709,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.93. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Read Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.