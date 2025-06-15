Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8%

Hershey stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

