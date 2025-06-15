Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 15,438 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 286,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NU Stock Down 0.6%

NU stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.