Analysts Set Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target at $11.70

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

EVTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE EVTL opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $4.84. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 11,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,343,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,582,000 after buying an additional 46,943,585 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

