Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

CSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Centerspace

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.