Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

