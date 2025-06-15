ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ScanSource

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $40.44 on Friday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $913.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ScanSource by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 948.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.