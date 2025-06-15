Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 319,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $9,085,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,434,647.68. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $28.09 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,202,000 after buying an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

