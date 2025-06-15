Revathi Advaithi Sells 132,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $5,768,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,195,071.50. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Revathi Advaithi sold 25,593 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $1,112,783.64.

On Thursday, June 5th, Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $7,767,911.48.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Revathi Advaithi sold 59,150 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $2,537,535.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $6,915,753.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $4,581,465.20.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $43.13 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

