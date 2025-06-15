Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells $10,975,363.20 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $10,975,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $9,333,360.00.
- On Monday, April 14th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total transaction of $10,133,481.60.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $10,911,052.80.
Beigene Price Performance
ONC stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $287.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONC. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beigene from $312.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.
Beigene Company Profile
BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.
