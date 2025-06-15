Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,000,000. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Down 7.0%

Carvana stock opened at $296.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $351.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.91 and its 200 day moving average is $240.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $852,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 529,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,728,000 after buying an additional 114,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.35.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

