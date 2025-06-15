Sara Bonstein Sells 57,766 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $5,148,105.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,216,077.44. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sara Bonstein sold 1,579 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $112,898.50.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,634 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $107,206.74.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Sara Bonstein sold 8,870 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $601,474.70.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,606,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,796 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

