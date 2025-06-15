David Zaccardelli Sells 400,000 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,190,168 shares in the company, valued at $150,367,915.20. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 208,696 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,947,133.68.

On Wednesday, May 28th, David Zaccardelli sold 157,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,466,647.20.

On Tuesday, May 27th, David Zaccardelli sold 33,600 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $320,208.00.

On Tuesday, April 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $811,432.80.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

