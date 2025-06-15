PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCT opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,364,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,342 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,859,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,222,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 997,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,530,000 after purchasing an additional 758,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.