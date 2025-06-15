Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Major Shareholder Sells $3,900,000.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,560,700 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $8,365,352.00.

On Monday, May 12th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 47,039 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $269,063.08.

On Tuesday, April 1st, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $31,415.40.

On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $1,508.84.

On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

AVAH opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.03. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

