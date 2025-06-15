Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,561 shares of company stock worth $642,092 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

