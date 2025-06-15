uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $840.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in uniQure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

