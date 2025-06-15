Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 1.6%

BHLL stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

