UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

URGN opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $554.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.40. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. On average, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

