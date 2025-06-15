Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.27.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$77.81 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$42.11 and a 12-month high of C$79.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.39.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

