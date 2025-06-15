Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 250,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ALSMY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Get Alstom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSMY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Alstom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Alstom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.