ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,800 shares, an increase of 166.1% from the May 15th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,694.5 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

