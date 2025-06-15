Head to Head Analysis: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Cerus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million ($4.57) -0.60 Cerus $185.14 million 1.36 -$37.49 million ($0.10) -13.20

Analyst Ratings

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cerus has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,147.41% Cerus -11.60% -40.55% -11.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerus beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

