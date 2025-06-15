Barclays Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $268.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $273.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.24.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $234.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.65. Humana has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

