Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $369.00 to $413.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $357.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.