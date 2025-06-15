BMO Capital Markets Cuts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $25.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Amundi lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

