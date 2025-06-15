NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $289.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $210.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.18. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

